Luther Donald Cooper, age 76, of Danville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife, Nancy Daniel Cooper of the residence; and daughter, Melissa Cooper of Danville. At Mr. Cooper's request there will be no service. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments