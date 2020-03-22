Allison Nicole Cooper, age 46, died in her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1973, in Danville, Virginia. She was the daughter of Delores Seay (deceased) and James Bomar. Allison was a magnificent woman who served and loved the Lord with all her heart. There never was a more dedicated woman to her husband and children. She spent her every waking moment making sure her family felt loved and cared for. She was a beaming light full of grace and humor that shone brightly in a world that so desperately needed it. She will be greatly and deeply missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her husband, David Cooper; and her five children, Joshua, Mary-Grace, Nathan, Benjamin and Jonah. Flowers, donations and condolences can be forwarded to Reflections Memorial services, LLC, Kansas City, Mo. ( www.reflectionsmemorialservices.com).
MOST POPULAR
-
Goodyear shutting down operations until at least April 3
-
Danville teacher charged with striking student with ruler at Head Start facility
-
Danville's state of emergency opens access to state, federal funding amid virus outbreak
-
It was a 'spur of the moment' thing amid a global pandemic: A marriage proposal on Danville's Riverwalk Trail
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.