Allison Nicole Cooper, age 46, died in her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1973, in Danville, Virginia. She was the daughter of Delores Seay (deceased) and James Bomar. Allison was a magnificent woman who served and loved the Lord with all her heart. There never was a more dedicated woman to her husband and children. She spent her every waking moment making sure her family felt loved and cared for. She was a beaming light full of grace and humor that shone brightly in a world that so desperately needed it. She will be greatly and deeply missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her husband, David Cooper; and her five children, Joshua, Mary-Grace, Nathan, Benjamin and Jonah. Flowers, donations and condolences can be forwarded to Reflections Memorial services, LLC, Kansas City, Mo. ( www.reflectionsmemorialservices.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Allison Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments