Linda (Gilbert) Cook Linda Gilbert Cook, age 72, of Danville, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was predeceased in death by her father, Claude R. Gilbert and mother, Lois W. Gilbert. She was predeceased in death by brother-in-law, Robert Everett and sister-in-law, Kathy T. Gilbert. A devoted wife of 52 years and loving mother, Linda is survived by her husband, Dewey Wayne Cook; her sons, Brian Cook (Eve) of Roanoke, Va., and Andrew Cook (Katie) of Huntersville, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Kaleb, Kyle, Laine, Kamden, Myers, Banks and Crews, all of whom she loved dearly. Survivors also include her sisters, Joan Lovern (Mike) and Kathy Harville (John); brother, Tony Gilbert; aunt, Alma Weatherford, numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Linda attended Longwood College and was employed with First National Bank, Carter Bank & Trust and Walmart. Linda's cherished years of motherhood were filled with endless nights at the baseball fields watching her two sons play ball. Planting flowers in the spring and watching the birds and butterflies brought Linda great joy, as did seeing the world through the eyes of her seven grandchildren. Linda's passion for cooking and baking desserts was enjoyed by all who stepped foot in her kitchen. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life led by Pastor Adam Cook immediately following at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home, 564 W. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Liberty Hospice, 2943 Riverside Dr., Danville, VA 24541. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cook family.
Cook, Linda (Gilbert)
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Jan 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
