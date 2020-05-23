Curtiss Elwood Cook, 80, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Lexington, Virginia, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his daughter's home in Verona, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 9, 1939, in Danville, Virginia, son of the late Charles E Cook and Elizabeth B. Cook. Curtiss graduated from York High School in 1958. Curtiss married Judy Ellen Brown on June 23, 1962, in Danville, Virginia. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1964 with a BS in Business, he attended the UVA banking school in 1967 and graduated from Rutgers University in 1982 with a Masters in Banking. Curtiss was a member of the Lexington Jaycees, Rotary, Moose, Country Club, School Board, he was a Past School Board Chairman, President of the Area Bankers Association, Board member and Treasurer of Mental Health, Board Member of WVPT TV, and a former Member of the Manly Memorial Baptist Church. He started the Rick Mast Golf Tournament for Nascar. He helped Worth Carter bring Carter Banks to the valley. He retired as the Vice President of Carter Bank in Lexington, after 10 years of service. Curtiss enjoyed a lucrative 35- year career in banking mostly in Lexington, Virginia. Curtiss was a born again Christian and member of New Vision Church in Staunton, Virginia, where he attended regularly. Curtiss also enjoyed golf, classic cars, and Virginia Tech football. Curtiss is survived by his three daughters, Sarah Cook Hayslette and her special friend, Floyd Cabell, of Stuarts Draft, Caroline Cook Law and her husband, the Reverend Brian Law, of Stuarts Draft, and Elizabeth "Libby" Cook-Riddle and her husband, Sean Riddle, of Verona; eight grandchildren, Jarrod Hayslette of Charlotte, N.C., Peyton Hayslette of Charleston, S.C., Joel Gunn of Stuarts Draft, Jordan Brown of Harrisonburg, Jude Law of Stuarts Draft, Hannah Bademian and her husband, Sean Bademian, of Virginia Beach, (and soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Rose), and Emma and Abby Riddle of Verona; sister-in-law, Pamela B. Beckner and her husband, John O. Beckner, of Richmond; nephews, David W. Hall of Mesa, Ariz., and James O. "Jay" Beckner and wife, Abby, of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces, Stacy Hall of Mesa, Ariz. and son, Zach, Rachel Beckner of Richmond, and Laura Pickert and husband, Jimmy, of Richmond. He also leaves behind his fur baby, Maddie, a silky pom. Curtiss did not have any biological brothers or sisters, but he did have a friend that stuck closer than a brother for 40 years, Eric Sisler of Lexington. Curtiss was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Brown Cook; his father, Charles Elwood Cook; and his mother, Elizabeth Bradley Cook. A graveside service will be held in Lexington Virginia, at the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery on _______TBD________, it will be officiated by his pastors Darrell Via and Brian Law. A celebration of his life service will be held at a later date at New Vision Church.
