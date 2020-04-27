Bobby "B" Joe Lee Collins, age 30, of Danville, Va., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born September 12, 1989 in Kingsport, Tenn. and was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber. Bobby was an artistic soul and enjoyed the outdoors. Bobby is survived by his mother, Regina Marquez (David); father, Jeffrey Collins; sister, Jessica Collins (Eutah); his loving wife, Sabrina Collins; and two children, Kadence and Logan Collins; as well as grandparents, Barbara Holt, Carolyn and Steve Robinson, and Peanut Collins. He is also survived by numerous uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Holt; and his great-grandparents. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to attend the funeral service for Mr. Collins, but in adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held to honor his life. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is asked to please call ahead of time to plan any visits to the home. In addition, friends are invited to stop by Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel between 1 and 5 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 or Tuesday, April 28, 2020 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to help defray funeral expenses be mailed to 127 Sweetbriar Dr., Danville, VA 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
