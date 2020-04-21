Mr. Vincent Coles, 56, of 217 Collie Street, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life at his residence. He was born February 21, 1964 in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late Haywood Lee and Mattie Lipford Coles. He is survived by a brother, Haywood Leon Coles, of Pennsylvania; ten aunts; one uncle; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Burial Park by the Rev. Larry Robertson. Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
