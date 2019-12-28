Woodrow "Hodges" Cobbs Jr. Woodrow "Hodges" Cobbs Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 46 years, Judy Faye Cobbs; one son, Bernard Cobbs (Tiffany); three daughters, Sherita Crews, Tiffanie Crews, Dametrice Smith; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A viewing will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at God's Temple Holiness Church, 1580 Main St., Yanceyville, N.C. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

