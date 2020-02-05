Kevin Brent Cleary, 62, passed away on February 1, 2020, at UNC Hospital in Goldsboro, N.C. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, Greensboro, N.C. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is serving the Kevin Cleary family.
