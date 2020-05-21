Violet Brown Clark, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Edley Home. She was the widow of the late John Taylor Clark. Born July 16, 1927, in Halifax County, she was a daughter of the late Archer T. Brown and Maude Shelton Brown. She was retired from Central Fidelity Bank as Head Teller and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by two brothers, Glenn Brown (Joan) of Java, Va., and Billy Brown (Helen ) of Graham, N.C. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Butch McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Service information
May 22
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00PM-12:45PM
12:00PM-12:45PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 22
Funeral Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 22
Burial
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:15PM-2:30PM
2:15PM-2:30PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
3000 Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
3000 Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.
