Michael Ellis Clark, 60, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a six-month heroic battle with cancer. Michael was born March 19, 1959 and lived all his life in the Elmo/Laurel Grove community in Halifax County, Va. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey Thomas Clark and Rachel White Clark and leaves behind one son, Jeremy Michael Clark of the home. He worked at Amcor Specialty Cartons in Reidsville, N.C. and enjoyed the "quiet and simple " things of life, and yearly beach trips with his son. Surviving siblings are A.T. Clark (Barbara), June Trammel (Tommy) and Susan Williams (David); nephews, Chris Owen, Dale Trammel; and niece, Michele Dalton. A memorial service for Michael will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Laurel Grove Baptist Church, 236 Church Lane, Sutherlin, Va. with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will follow afterward. The family extends a heart felt appreciation to the Commonwealth Hospice Group for their compassionate care and attentiveness. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, VA 24594. Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com. The family is being served by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592.
