Brenda Deaton Clark, age 77, of Keeling, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born to the late James Odus Deaton and Louise Childress Deaton on January 15, 1942 in Danville. She is survived by two brothers, James Deaton of Maryland and Vincent Deaton of Danville and one sister, Barbara Deaton Jones of Danville. Also surviving are two nieces and one nephew. After graduation from George Washington High School (1960) and School of Radiology Technology at Danville Memorial Hospital (1962) she attended Lynchburg Community College (1977-1978). She spent her life in Arlington, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Keeling area. She worked as a Registered Radiological Technologist until her retirement in 1992. Upon retirement, she was very active in farming and taking care of her many animals which she loved dearly. One of her most memorable accomplishments was taking three trophy bears in as many years, 1970, 1971 and 1972. She was married to the late William David Clark on August 2, 1962, for 54 years. They traveled extensively during her professional career, leaving many friends behind along the way. Brenda was an active member of the Eastern Star, Past Worthy Matron of Kaufman-Brydon Chapter #87, Robertson Bennett Chapter #70 where she held many offices. Past member of Rustburg Order of the Eastern Star serving as Conductress, an active member of the Degree of Pocahontas, and served as Pocahontas of Wyanette Council #22, and was Past Great Pocahontas, Great Council of Virginia, an active member of Danville Elks Lodge #227 having served as Chaplain. For many years she was a member of American Legion Auxiliary. She served many years as a Shock/Trauma Technician at Rustburg Rescue Squad (1980-1986) and also Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad (1986-1989) with Cardiac training. For many years, Brenda was active with Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs, in Virginia (1980-1989). She was a very active member and served her church, White Oak Worship Center with enthusiasm and zeal in service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral services will held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Roger Ewing officiating. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Road, Danville, VA 24540, Pittsylvania County Animal Shelter, 11531 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531, Danville Cancer Society, 223 Riverside Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541 or to White Oak Worship Center, 8465 US Highway 29, Blairs, VA 24527. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectively serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.