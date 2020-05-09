Mr. Randy Wayne Chilton, age 64, of Danville, Virginia, passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Sovah Health-Danville. Mr. Chilton was born on August 23, 1955, in Danville to the late Ted Chilton and Dorothy Hutcherson Chilton. He was employed with Caswell County Schools in maintenance. He is survived by his loving wife, Kaye Goforth Chilton; children, Randall Chilton (Jeannie), Michael Chilton, Kelli Marshall (Matt), Laura Hailey (Gus), Elizabeth Hailey; grandchildren, Dillon Chilton, Madison Chilton, Jacob Clifton, Mason Marshall and Blayden Chilton; great-grandchildren, Maya Bartlett and Braylen Chilton; brother, Danny Chilton (Pat); sister, Cindy Donovant (Ray); mother-in-law, Ruth Chilton; step sister, Lisa Grais; and by his best furry friend, Tebow. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chilton was predeceased by his grandson Zachary Chilton. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Chilton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
