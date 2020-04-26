Hazel Causey, age 98, was born in Waynesville, N.C. to Jack P. and Lucie Rathbone (nee Cagle) in 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Causey; her daughter, Dale Gibson; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Jack Phelps of Grayslake, Ill. Hazel was a long time resident of Danville, Va. and resided in Cincinnati, Ohio for the past 22 years. She was a member of the New Burlington Christian Church, Mt. Healthy. She played piano and sang gospel music in a quartet for 15 years. She enjoyed the springtime flowers each year and also did a variety of crafts. Gravesite rites will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va. at a date to be determined. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is assisting with local arrangements.

