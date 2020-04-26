Hazel Causey, age 98, was born in Waynesville, N.C. to Jack P. and Lucie Rathbone (nee Cagle) in 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Causey; her daughter, Dale Gibson; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Jack Phelps of Grayslake, Ill. Hazel was a long time resident of Danville, Va. and resided in Cincinnati, Ohio for the past 22 years. She was a member of the New Burlington Christian Church, Mt. Healthy. She played piano and sang gospel music in a quartet for 15 years. She enjoyed the springtime flowers each year and also did a variety of crafts. Gravesite rites will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va. at a date to be determined. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is assisting with local arrangements.
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville assisted living facility confirms COVID-19 outbreak, says a person who tested positive has died
-
Search continues for second man after boat capsizes in Blairs pond; one body recovered
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
COVID-19 death confirmed in Danville as health department debuts new data online
-
Young Danvillian dances her way around the world
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.