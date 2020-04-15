Douglas Fane Castle of Chatham, Virginia, passed away peacefully in Danville, Va., at Sovah Health on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born on July 1, 1942, to the late Fannie Wann Castle and the late Robert Wade Castle in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Rita Rodgers Castle. Douglas was of the Baptist Faith, served in the United States Air Force, and was Vice President of Wood Design, a custom cabinet door company. In addition to his wife, Douglas is survived by his son, Joseph Hall (Channon) of Blackstone, Virginia; daughter, Shannon Long of Danville, Virginia; his sister, Doris Flinchum of Dry Fork, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Olivia, Jared, Mitchell, Megan, Julia, and Nate. Douglas was preceded in death by his sisters, Delores Marshall and Nancy Stilwell. A memorial service will be held at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) Norris Funeral Services, Inc, & Crematory, Mt Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. Is respectfully serving the Castle family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to ten people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.

Service information

Jun 27
Memorial
Saturday, June 27, 2020
4:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
