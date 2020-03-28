Annie Lee Mobley Cassada, 87, of Providence passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after five years of declining health. She was born October 14, 1932, to the late Jesse B. Mobley and Amanda Smoot Mobley. Mrs. Cassada was of the Baptist faith. She will be remembered for her love of God and of her family. She is survived by her husband, Warren Melvin Cassada; daughters, Patricia Dalton and Vicky Chilton; son, Warren M. Cassada Jr.; a sister, Ramona Reynolds; grandchildren, Jimmy Spicer (Lisa), Jesse Spicer, Carman Chilton, and Jackie Montoya; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Luca, Aaron, Jesse Jr., Mason, Trenton, Trevor and Hunter; and great-great-grandchildren, Aubree and Caroline. A graveside will be held at Danville Memorial Garden on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Self officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Cassada family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Mar 30
Graveside
Monday, March 30, 2020
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
