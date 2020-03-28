Annie Lee Mobley Cassada, 87, of Providence passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after five years of declining health. She was born October 14, 1932, to the late Jesse B. Mobley and Amanda Smoot Mobley. Mrs. Cassada was of the Baptist faith. She will be remembered for her love of God and of her family. She is survived by her husband, Warren Melvin Cassada; daughters, Patricia Dalton and Vicky Chilton; son, Warren M. Cassada Jr.; a sister, Ramona Reynolds; grandchildren, Jimmy Spicer (Lisa), Jesse Spicer, Carman Chilton, and Jackie Montoya; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Luca, Aaron, Jesse Jr., Mason, Trenton, Trevor and Hunter; and great-great-grandchildren, Aubree and Caroline. A graveside will be held at Danville Memorial Garden on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Self officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Cassada family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 30
Graveside
Monday, March 30, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Danville man in his 40s is first case of COVID-19 in region; he's in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville
-
Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year, outlines new rules for businesses
-
Family: Gretna man in North Carolina with COVID-19 dies
-
Danville man in his 60s becomes second confirmed case of COVID-19 in city; no evidence of community spread, health official says
-
Danville woman on waiting for COVID-19 results: 'I'm scared, but there's nothing I can do about it except wait'
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.