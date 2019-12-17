Eugene "Gene" Jackson Cash, 85, of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center after a three month illness. He was born July 19, 1934, to Bennett Gilbert Cash and Ethel Howell Cash in Buena Vista, Va. On September 2, 1952, he married Thelma Lois Tomlin Cash who predeceased him in 2006. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Buena Vista and a graduate of Parry McCluer High School. Mr. Cash served in the Virginia National Guard for ten years. He retired as a highly respected and dearly loved Master Trooper after 33 years from the Virginia State Police. Affectionately known as the "Paterfamilias" of the Cash family, he will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, love of mountain music, and tireless love of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as "PawPaw". He loved telling stories of his trooper days and also of his time spent at the family cabin on Panther Mountain. He enjoyed hiking Crabtree Falls and endless visits to the mountains with his cherished lady friend and companion who survives, Jane Camper of Lynchburg, Va. whom he loved deeply. Gene is survived by his sons, Joseph Bennett Cash and wife, Lisa, Thomas Eugene Cash Sr.; and one daughter, Peggy Cash Richardson. He is survived by grandchildren, Thomas Eugene "Gene" Cash Jr. (Tammy) of Summerfield, N.C., Amy Cash Cox (Avery) of Danville, Va., Holley Cash Durham (Justin) of Cascade and Kevin O'Neal Richardson of Danville. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie Cash, Makenzie Jo Durham, Mya Hailey Cox, Lucas Orion Cash, Lilah Rose Cash, Leah Noelle Cox, Paige Elisabeth Durham, Case Jackson Durham and Ember June Cash. Survivors also include brothers-in-law, Bob Tomlin (Melba) and Freddie Tomlin; sisters-in-law, Marolyn Cash and Leigh Cash; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers, Bennett "B.G." Cash, Earl Cash, Joseph Cash, Carlyle Cash, Emmett Cash, and Donnie Cash; and two sisters, Mary Cash Stillson and Glenidine Cash Hubbard. The family would like to thank the staff of Centra-Lynchburg as well as the staff of Chatham Health and Rehabilitation for their attentiveness and love shown during the past three months. Contributions can be made in his honor to the Virginia State Police Association, 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225 or God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services, 3995 Franklin Turnpike on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with a brief remembrance for people to share their memories beginning at 7:30pm. Graveside rites will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista, Va. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. led by the Rev. Butch Grow. At other times, the family will be at the home of his daughter, Peggy Richardson, 3168 Franklin Turnpike in Danville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Cash family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
