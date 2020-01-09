RALEIGH, N.C. Linda Barbee Carter, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born to the late Lois Dunn Barbee and James Dorris Barbee Sr. on February 22, 1945 in Knoxville, Tenn. After graduating from Page Senior High School in Greensboro, N.C., Linda attended Sullins College, then transferred to Guilford College where she met her future husband, George Rosser Carter Jr. At the age of 31, Linda made the decision to return to college to finish her degree. In 1979, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Averett College. Upon graduating, she served for eight years as a Physical Education teacher in the Danville Public School System. Demonstrating her versatility, she later worked as a Real Estate Agent in Danville. Linda and George lived in Danville, Va., for many years as they raised their family and participated in the life of the community. Eventually, they enjoyed making friends and experiencing other parts of the country as they lived in various communities, including Canton, Ohio, San Angelo, Texas, Atlanta, Ga., and, Fort Smith, Ariz. Finally, in 2002, they retired to Raleigh, N.C. Linda was an active member of a church in each of the places she lived, the longest membership being at Mount Vernon United Methodist, in Danville. Since 2003, her membership has been with Christ Baptist Church, Raleigh, where she was a charter member. In each community, she participated in and led groups with Community Bible Study, Bible Study Fellowship, and various other church groups and Sunday School classes. Linda is survived by her son, George Rosser "Ross" Carter III, his wife, Sarah (Gibsonville, N.C.), and, their two daughters Becca (Charlotte, N.C.), and Mary Catherine (Wilmington, N.C.). She is also survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Carter Merritt, and her husband, Jeff (Raleigh, N.C.) and their two sons, Christopher (Raleigh, N.C.), and Cameron (Knoxville, Tenn.). She also leaves sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins, all of whom she loves dearly. A service to celebrate the life of Linda Carter will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd, Raleigh, N.C. A time to greet the family will follow the service. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1705 Shady Grove Rd, Providence, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Christ Baptist Church, or the Cemetery Fund at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Carter, Linda Barbee
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.