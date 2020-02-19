James Douglas Carter "Doug" of 15240 Callands Road, Callands, VA 24530, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, N.C. after being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He was born on April 28, 1952, to the late James A. and Eva S. Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Douglas Carter Jr. (Jami). Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Shanaberger Carter; his daughter, Ashlee Carter Newman and husband, Matt; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Harris Carter; and four grandchildren; Cody Carter, Carter Newman, Cooper Newman, and Vanessa Newman. He's been enjoying the last ten years of retirement after 34 years of dedicated service at Goodyear. He and Sandra loved traveling and exploring the forest and land that surrounds their home. They were best friends and soul mates since the tender age of 15. His strong, yet gentle, touch will forever remain upon the hearts of all those who loved him best. A private service will be planned with close friends and family at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
