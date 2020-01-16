Garry Thornton Carter, age 68, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1951, in Danville, Va., to the late Oren Jackson Carter "Jack" Sr. and Julia Thornton Carter, who survives. Before his retirement, Mr. Carter worked as a heavy equipment operator for Adams Construction Company, and he attended Sheldon Baptist Church. He was an avid drag racing fan, and his favorite driver was himself, and he was an avid outdoors man. Mr. Carter is known for being a very hard-working man by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Julia Thornton Carter; children, Wendy Carter Haymore (Danny) and Daniel Carter (Stephanie Redd), all of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Haymore and Jaydyn Powell; and siblings, Oren Carter Jr. (Joan), Randall Keith Carter (Shirley), and Stephen Ray Carter. Mr. Carter is also survived by his canine companion, Junior. In addition to his father, Mr. Carter was predeceased by his son, David Lee Carter and brother, Ronnie Lee Carter. The family will have a private service at the residence. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Carter family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.