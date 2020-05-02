Bessie Abbott Carter, 81, of Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, after being in declining health for the past two months. Mrs. Carter was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on October 11, 1938, daughter of the late William T. "Tap" Abbott and the late Bessie Parrish Abbott. She lived all of her life in the Danville area where she worked for Belk. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. She was married to the late Rubben Bernard "R.B." Carter. She is survived by numerous family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, William T. Abbott Jr. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service held at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Timothy J. Barth officiating. For the time being, we encourage you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. In addition, friends are invited to stop by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes, North Main Chapel, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA, 24541, or to God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main St., Danville, VA, 24540.

