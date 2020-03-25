Robin Denise Cannon On Monday, March 23, 2020, Robin Denise Cannon, age 56, passed away at her residence. She was the daughter of Thomas B. Cannon and Jean Nunn Dawson who survive. She is also survived by a brother, Stephen Bryant Cannon (Susan); plus a nephew, Joshua Cannon of Durham, North Carolina; a special Uncle, John W Nunn (Dolly); and cousins, Carley Spengler (Jeff) and Eric Nunn (Lisa). She was educated in the Danville school system and attended Danville Community College and Montreat-Anderson College. She worked at Danville Regional Medical Center as a Unit Secretary until having to retire for health reasons. She leaves behind her two companion cats, Bitsie and Angel. The family extends a special thank you to her CNA and friend, Kisha Hobbs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral services will be held at a later date from the graveside at Schoolfield Cemetery. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is respectfully serving the Cannon family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
