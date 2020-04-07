PELHAM, N.C. Mr. John Henry Cannon, of 3813 Allison Rd. Pelham, N.C., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. from the Juanita Fulton S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Private Graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.Fulton-WaltonFuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Cannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments