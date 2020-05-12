November 1, 1934 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Ruby L. Campbell, 85, passed way on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a brief decline in health, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 1, 1934, to the late John and Annabelle Vernon. Ruby was a faithful and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church of Danville, Va. She retired from Dan River Mills after many years of service. She dearly loved her many family members, church family, neighbors and friends. Mrs. Campbell is survived by a daughter, Susan Mitchell (Ricky); a son, Steven Hayes; sisters, Nancy Wall and Myrtle Chattin; brother, Edmond Vernon; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruby was predeceased by her first husband, Johnny Hayes; her second husband, Kenneth Campbell; son, Lin Hayes; and brothers, Marvin, Harry and Kenneth Vernon. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Commonwealth Hospice and the Office of Dr. Vincente Falgui and staff for their care. Also, a special thanks to granddaughter Kristi Austin for the loving care she provided. A private graveside service will be held for the family. At other times the family will receive friends at 158 Mimosa St., Danville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Inc 511 Church Ave. Danville, VA 24541
