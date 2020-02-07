Delores Boyd Butler of Danville, Va., passed to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Delores was born in Leaksville, N.C. on May 6, 1930, to the late Homer Issac Boyd and Rebecca Katherine Cook Boyd. On April 21, 1951, she married Howard Oliver "Jack" Butler who predeceased her in March 2018. Together they were married 67 years. Delores was a 1948 graduate of Wentworth School. She was a homemaker and loved all things nature. Being able to identify a bird by its song or appearance, a tree by its leaf or bark, and a flower by its bloom or foliage was a gift. She was a talented individual and worked in places where she was able to share her talent with others. She worked at Martha's Flower Shop and as a Church Secretary for a many years. She then worked for VPI Extension traveling throughout Pittsylvania County teaching others how to sew, crochet, knit, upholster, refinish furniture, plant crops, cook, can vegetables and to recycle items in their home before recycling/repurposing was popular. She was also a licensed Real Estate agent from which she retired. She was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, where she was a pianist and taught the Lydia Sunday School class until her health declined. Most importantly she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, William Butler (Kate) of Efland, N.C.; daughters, Jeanne Richardson (Lee) of Danville, and Beth Webb (Kenn) of Brevard, N.C. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Adam Butler (Erika), Becky Butler (Neil) and Olivia Richardson and three great-grandsons, Idris, Hugo and Yves. A great granddaughter is expected in February. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, William Earl Boyd. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Hospice (Danielle, Jessica, and Daryl), Teresa Edmunds, Nisha Graham, and Janice Waller for their love and compassion shown to our mother. We are forever grateful to you. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., at Townes Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 9. 2020. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, prior to the funeral from 2 until 3 p.m., and at other times the family will also receive friends at the residence. Memorial donations can be made to Commonwealth Hospice, The Arbor Day Foundation, or the National Audubon Society. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Butler family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Butler, Delores Boyd
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Butler as a living tribute
