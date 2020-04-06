Tommie Wayne Burnette, 79, of Danville, departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Tommie was born in Danville, Va., on February 13, 1941, a son of the late Bethel Love Burnette and Della Gauldin Burnette. Tommie retired from Hatchet and Hatchet Trucking Company as a truck driver and also worked as a driver for God Storehouse. He was a member of Westover Baptist Church and served as usher. On July 13 1960, he married Gloria Gunnell Burnette, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two sons, Dempsey Burnette (Gayle) and Timothy Burnette (Ellen), both of Danville; four grandchildren, Dempsey Burnette Jr., Katelyn Burnette, Brittany Burnette and Scott Burnette; one great-grandson, Kolton Burnette. He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry J. Burnette and Buddy W. Burnette. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend his funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service on Tuesday April 7, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Doug Barber officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Burnette family.
