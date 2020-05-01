Ruby West Burnett, 92, of Danville, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab after being in declining health for the past few months. Ruby was born in Botetourt County, Va., on August 5, 1927, daughter of the late Zebrum Claude West and Effie Keith West. She worked as a seamstress for Dan River Mills for forty plus years until her retirement. Ruby was a member of First Church of the Brethren but attended Emmanuel Church of the Brethren. Ruby was married to John Clayton Burnett who died on October 10, 2015. In addition to her parents, and husband; she was predeceased by sisters, June Pratt, Lydia Pratt and Iva Powell; and brothers, Marvin West, Arvel West and Russell West. Survivors include sister, Ilene Hooker and her husband, Lloyd of Vesta, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Ruby's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Danville Memorial Gardens. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Also the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Gods Pit Crew at 2499 North Main Street Danville, VA, 24540 or to a charity of your choice. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Burnett family.
