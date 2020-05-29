September 06, 1969 - May 24, 2020 CHATHAM, Va. It is with profound sadness that we say good bye to Henry Bradley Burnett "Brad", age 50 of Chatham, Va., who went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 6, 1969, in Danville Va., the son of the late Henry Talmadge Burnett Jr. and Patricia Bradley Burnett. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Kimber Dillon Burnett; daughter, Sierra Brooke Burnett; son, Dylan Bradley Burnett; stepson, Dustin Scott Shelton; sister, Natalie Burnett Chitwood of Danville Va.; stepfather, Lynn Michael Coleman of Danville Va.; stepsister, Michelle Rutherford of Greensboro, N.C.; and nieces, Kristen Blue and Charlotte Blue. Known as Big Dawg to his "brothers" and friends, he lived his entire life in Chatham, Va. and was well known for his expertise with automobiles. He was the owner and operator of B&B Motors then continued his work at ADD Equipment. He attended Danville Community College where he received a degree in automotive technology and graduated with honors. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church in Callands, Va. Brad's most favorite pastime was riding his bike. He was a member of the Scorpions M/C, SML Chapter. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., at Hollywood Baptist Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with Pastor Terry C. St. John officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the SML Scorpions Clubhouse, 4760 Grassland Dr., Sandy Level, VA 24161. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 virus, please be aware that there are limitations on the capacity for the church service and the visitation. Masks will be required. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home 147 South Main St Chatham, Va. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Burnett family. Scottfuneralhomechatham.com. Scott Funeral Home 147 S. Main St. Chatham, Va.
To send flowers to the family of Henry Burnett, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
7:00PM-8:00PM
Scott Funeral Home
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA 24531
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA 24531
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 30
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hollywood Baptist Church
Hwy 57 West
CHATHAM, VA 24531
Hwy 57 West
CHATHAM, VA 24531
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
