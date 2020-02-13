Glenna Kingery Burke of Danville, Virginia, passed on Monday, February 10, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Burke was born on December 22, 1934, a daughter to the late Thomas Kingery and the late Gay Ryan Long. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky and moved to Danville, Virginia, in 1943. She was of the Christian Faith and an active member of Nor-Dan Church of Christ, where she over the years served as Sunday school teacher, meal and events coordinator, and over saw the calling tree. She retired from Dan-River Mills, as an instructor, in 1985 after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time and caring for her family and friends, as well as working in her flowers, playing cards, cooking and canning, and was best known for her famous homemade "MINTS", which were enjoyed by many! Mrs. Burke is survived by three daughters, Rebecca B. Conner of Bassett, Virginia, Dola B. Raines of Danville, Virginia, and Sheila B. Lewis Oakes and husband, Jerry, of Pelham, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren; and two very special ladies, Mrs Pam Haymore and Teresa Merricks. Mrs. Burke was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Bobbie E. Burke; a brother, William T. Kingery; a sister, Francis Lakey; and two grandchildren, J.C. Gauldin and David A. Conner. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Nor-Dan Church of Christ on Orchard Dr., Danville, Virginia Minister Johnny Melton will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. prior to funeral service at Nor-Dan Church of Christ. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Danville Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Norris, West End Chapel. At other times the family will be at the individual homes of the daughters. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers a memorial gift be made to Nor-Dan Church of Christ. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Burke family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 14
Funeral
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Nor Dan Church of Christ
208 Orchard Dr.
Danville, VA 24540
208 Orchard Dr.
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Glenna's Funeral begins.
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Nor Dan Church of Christ
208 Orchard Dr.
Danville, VA 24540
208 Orchard Dr.
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Glenna's Visitation begins.
