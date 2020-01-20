Ann Payne Buchanan, 77, of 196 Oak Tree Street Yanceyville, N.C., departed this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ann was born in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Leroy Thomas Payne and Virginia Dishman Payne. Ann was a homemaker and very active in the Yanceyville community. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. On June 12, 1960, she married, Van "Mack" M. Buchanan, who died on August 7, 1995. Survivors include her three daughters, Sharon Buchanan (Tom), Melissa B. Smith (Don), Pam Buchanan; a son, Van "Art" M. Buchanan II (Leslie); a brother, Chris Payne (Jessica); a sister, Jennifer Giangiordano (Orlando); eight grandchildren, Christian Payne, Victoria Payne, Lauren Payne, Josh Payne, Samantha Avedesian (Jonathan), Ethan Slade, Emma Buchanan, Will Buchanan; two great-grandchildren, Roman and Titan Avedesian; a granddaughter, Tamiaya Henderson; a special friend, Rick Neal; and her beloved dog, Maxey. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, David F. Payne; and a granddaughter, Crystal Buchanan. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Rick Lancaster and Mr. Charles Briggs. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the church and at other times at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts Memorial Funeral Home in Yanceyville is serving the Buchanan family.
