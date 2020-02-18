Dr. William Howard Brown Sr. of 115 Westwood Court died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living and Memory Care in South Boston, Va. Dr. Brown was born in Halifax County, Va. on July 28, 1946, a son of the late Cabel Howard Brown and Lillie Epps Brown. He was retired from the City of Danville Public Schools as a School Psychologist after many years of service. Dr. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Averett University, a Masters in School Psychology from James Madison University and his Ph.D. in School Psychology from Virginia Tech. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he had served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was past president of the Mental Health Association, past president of the Fred T. Hatcher Center, and past president of the Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services Board. Dr. Brown was a past member of the Danville Kiwanis Club. Besides his parents, Dr. Brown was predeceased by a brother, Sherman Chapel Brown. Dr. Brown is survived by his wife of the home, Elizabeth Huggins Brown; one son, William Howard Brown Jr. of Danville; one sister, Patty Loftis (Wayne); six nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. from First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Steve Willis and Paul Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 115 Westwood Court. The family request that memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
