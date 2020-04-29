Graveside rites for Mrs. Enola Williams Brown, 89, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church cemetery with Bishop Larry Robertson Sr., officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 6 until 7 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, the viewing will be limited to ten people at a time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Chidren's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

