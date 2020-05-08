Mr. Silver William Brooks, 85, of Detroit, Michigan, and former native of Pittsylvania County, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Providence Hospital, Novi Campus. Born June 2, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Willie Brooks and Roberta Price Brooks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Golden, Robert, Willie David, Carl and Ozell Brooks; and five sisters, Nannie Dudley, Lois Harris, Alice Brooks, Mildred Miller and Brenda Boykin; and one great grandson, Terrence. Mr. Brooks was a veteran of the United States Army and employed a machine operator with General Motors. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Evelyn Brooks of the residence; five children, Gwendolyn Wiley (Melvin), Stephanie Holyfield, Stephen Brooks, Stacey Johnson (Robert) and Stanley Brooks; one brother, Horace Brooks; one sister, Margaret Harris; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Brooks will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Brooks Family Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Witcher. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

