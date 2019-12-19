Ozell Addison Brooks, age 71, of 1468 Mapleton Drive, Callands, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at SOVAH- Health, Danville, Virginia. Born June 20, 1948 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Willie and Roberta Price Brooks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Braelyn Q Logan; five sisters, Nannie Margie Dudley, Lois Harris, Alice Brooks, Mildred Miller, Brenda Boykin; and five brothers, John Brooks, Golden Brooks, Robert Brooks, Willie David Brooks and Carl Brooks. Mr. Brooks received his formal education from Southside High School in Blairs, Virginia, graduating in 1966. He was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Danville, Virginia. Mr. Brooks had a great passion for sports, especially golf. He was baptized and a member of Highrock Baptist Church in Blanch, North Carolina. Ozell leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Corey Brooks of Northern Virginia, Cedric McGee of Alexandria, Virginia and Jamie Q. Logan of Raleigh, North Carolina; one sister, Margaret Harris of Callands, Virginia; two brothers, Horace Brooks of Callands, Virginia and Silver William Brooks (Evelyn) of Detroit, Michigan; four grandchildren, KeiShauna M. Logan of Petersburg, Virginia, Sydnei J. Logan and Sa'Mya N. Logan, both of Milton, North Carolina, Simone A. Logan of Danville, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Brooks will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019; at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Brooks Family Cemetery, Callands, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.