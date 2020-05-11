Cynthia Brock, 62, of Pittsylvania County, Va., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Va. She was born on December 9, 1957, in Danville, Va., to the late Janice Oakes and the late John Kendrick. She was married to Willie Lee Brock Jr. who predeceased her. Mrs. Brock was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and was a homemaker all her adult life. Mrs. Brock is survived by her daughters, Michelle Kendrick (Matthew), Melissa Crammer of Md., Vickie Easom (Ricky) and Lori Matherly (Gary); sons, Victor Aaron, Billy Brock, Ricky Brock, and Terry Lee Talbott (Tammy); stepdaughters, Melissa Lensky and Tammy Eanes (Gary); sister, Glenda Bowers; and brother, Michael Kendrick (Faye). In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Dawn Kendrick. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brock was predeceased by a son, Dwane Lee Talbott and a brother, Glen Kendrick. Graveside services will be conducted at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Terry C. St. John. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to pay their respects to Mrs. Brock and the family, but in adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the service are asked to maintain proper social distancing. Anyone wishing to visit with the family may do so at the home. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
