James "Jimmy" Godwin Britton James "Jimmy" Godwin Britton, age 90, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Carilion Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born March 25, 1929, to the late Gertie and Rufus Britton. He is predeceased by one brother, Winfield Thomas Britton of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. He grew up in Roanoke Rapids, was a veteran of The Korean War as a medic to the Air Force. He worked for many years at Winslow Hospital of Danville and went on to be a medical technologist and supervisor of Danville Regional Medical Center for 42 years. He was a contract driver for Smith Kline and Quest Diagnostics of 30 plus years, photographer of the nursery and also worked for Danville Police Department as a blood alcohol technician. He was an avid member of American Legion post 325 and The Great Council of The United States Improved Order of the Red Men. In addition to his wife of 66 years, Nell Britton, he is survived by one daughter, Angel Britton Dishman and husband, David; sons, James Anthony (Tony) Britton, Retired Master State Trooper and wife, Ginger, Victor Keith Britton (Vic) and wife, Kim. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Amber Dawn Davis (Stephen), Gabriella Danielle Dishman Odum (Donnie), Joshua David Dishman and Christopher Matthew and Sarah Britton; and 11 great-grandchildren. James enjoyed 36 Royal Caribbean cruises and awards with his Camaro, spending time with his McDonald friends over coffee and his family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel and receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A private interment will follow. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Britton family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
