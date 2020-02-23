Alease Breen, 78, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston, early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, under the care of hospice. Her funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Captain John Woodard officiated and interment in Riverview Cemetery followed the funeral service. Friends were asked to call Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Alease Shively was born on May 26, 1941, in Franklin County, Virginia to Grover Milton and Martha Ella (Ingram) Shively. She was raised and educated in Danville, Virginia. On October 30, 1959, she was united in marriage to Manfred C. Breen in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They lived in different locations while he was in the service and moved to Williston in 1978. She was a homemaker for her family. Together they had three daughters, Sandy, Denise, and Dorothy. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and grandkids. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandy (Scott) Monson of Williston, Denise (Gary) Davis of Williston, Dorothy Davis of Minot, N.D.; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, James Shively of Danville, Virginia, Richard Shively of Roanoke, Virginia; sisters, Evonne Webb, Barbara Crider, Linda Chilton, Verlena Rigsby all of Danville, Virginia. Alease was preceded in death by her husband, Manfred Breen; parents, Grover and Martha Ella Shively; brothers, JD Shively, Elvin Shively, and Garland Shively. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Alease or leave condolences for her family.
