Linda Rowland Bray, 74, of 222 Courtland St., Apt. 201, Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, unexpectedly, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 6, 1946, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a daughter of the late Robert Hubbard Rowland and the late Irene Aaron Rowland. She lived all of her life in the Danville area where she worked for Dan River Mills for over 25 years. Everyone who ever met her, knew her as one of the sweetest souls on earth. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, and aunt. She was of the Methodist faith. She leaves behind three nieces, Denise Bryant (Barry), Kathy Lawrence (Hilton) and Connie Sexton; four nephews, Jerry Rowland (Lisa), Kenny Francis (Pat), Barry Rowland (Annette), and Ricky Rowland; numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom loved and cherished her greatly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David S. Bray; two sisters, Brenda Rowland and Doris R. Francis (Red); and two brothers, Cedric Rowland (Eliza H.) and Tommy Rowland (Martha B.). In keeping with Mrs. Bray's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Bray family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

