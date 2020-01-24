BLAIRS, Va. Gilbert Earl Brantley Sr., 84, of 432 Mac Rd., Blairs, Va., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Gilbert was born to Durward Earl Brantley and Mavis Creech Brantley in Raleigh, N.C. He is predeceased by his son, Gilbert Earl Jr. and survived by his wife, Billie Mae; daughters, Karen Hawker, Mavis Brantley-Lloyd and Amelia Brooks, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gilbert served in U.S. Navy from May 26, 1954 until June 25, 1974. He retired a Chief Warrant Office Grade 3 after twenty years of devoted service. He was a deep sea rescue diver, present for the mission to recover the U.S. Navy vessel, Thresher. Following his retirement, he earned a Business Degree from Jones College in Jacksonville Florida before moving to Virginia. Gilbert was an accomplished marksman, horsemen, boatman, as well as devoted family man and servant of God. He taught Sunday School for the majority of his life and sang with the choirs of Spring Garden Presbyterian Church and Chestnut Level Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Carolyn Holland, who provided excellent and compassionate nursing care during his end of life. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Brantley Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 432 Mac Rd., Blairs, Va. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Brantley family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Brantley Sr., Gilbert Earl
