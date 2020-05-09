Harriet D. Brandon, age 85, of Milton, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1935, in Winchester, Virginia, and moved to Milton in 1946. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Mabel Duff as well as her husband Dudley. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Looman (Cliff) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; three sons, Jim Moorefield (Dotti) of Milton, Duff Brandon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Smith Brandon of Moneta, Virginia; grandaughter, Jami Eckemoff (Nick); and great-grandaughters Marci and Eve. She retired as an educator with Caswell County Schools where she taught elementary students and later in her career taught Home Economics and Home and Family Living. Her love for her home town of Milton was demonstrated by her community involvement. She was a pillar of the Milton Presbyterian Church where she served as organist until recently, taught Sunday School, and often created and provided sanctuary floral arrangements. She served on Town Council before becoming Mayor of Milton. She was a Board Member, past President, and current Vice President for the historic Thomas Day House/Union Tavern and it's restoration. Other community organizations that she participated in include the Milton Women's Club and Meals on Wheels. She was an avid card player and was a member of the Danville Duplicate Bridge Club. She was happiest when she was in the kitchen preparing food and entertaining friends and family. Her three sons, concur that they were blessed to have her as their Mother and did nothing to deserve her. Her thumbprint will be forever left on her family, her Church, and her community. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Cedars Cemetery in Milton with a memorial service/celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Due to restrictions by the Governor to limit the spread of the Corona Virus, attendees should observe the Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission to the extent practicable. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 17, Milton, NC 27305. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Brandon family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
