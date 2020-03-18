Mrs. Piney Bowman, age 86, of 317 Kerr Lane, Danville, Virginia, passed on March 16, 2020, at UNC -Rockingham Hospital. Mrs. Bowman was born on June 22, 1933, in Sneedville, Tennessee, to the late Hugh Carlson Bryant and Nora Wilson Bryant. She worked at Dan River Mills as a spinner and was of the Christian faith. Mrs. Piney Bowman is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Bowman (Kathy), James Monroe Bowman Jr. (Gearline), and Steven Michael Bowman (Sheila); grandson, Jason; and many nieces and nephews. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be conducted at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Mike Neal officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Bowman family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Family: Man in Gretna murder-suicide turned to drugs after son's overdose death in 2011
-
Police identify Danville man killed in Lucky's shooting
-
Vaden, Sandra Joyce Townes
-
Danville's state of emergency opens access to state, federal funding amid virus outbreak
-
Witness: Brawl breaks out before rounds of gunfire; Danville suspect charged
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.