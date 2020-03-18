Mrs. Piney Bowman, age 86, of 317 Kerr Lane, Danville, Virginia, passed on March 16, 2020, at UNC -Rockingham Hospital. Mrs. Bowman was born on June 22, 1933, in Sneedville, Tennessee, to the late Hugh Carlson Bryant and Nora Wilson Bryant. She worked at Dan River Mills as a spinner and was of the Christian faith. Mrs. Piney Bowman is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Bowman (Kathy), James Monroe Bowman Jr. (Gearline), and Steven Michael Bowman (Sheila); grandson, Jason; and many nieces and nephews. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be conducted at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Mike Neal officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Bowman family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

