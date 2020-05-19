John "J.B." Bolen Bowman Jr, 79, of 1089 Hackman Trail, Sutherlin, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020, after being in declining health for the past two years. J.B. was born in Danville, Va., on July 24, 1940, a son of the late John Bolen Bowman Sr. and Wilsie Moore Bowman. He had lived all of his life in Halifax County, Va. J.B. had worked as a delivery driver for the former Perry Bait Company until his retirement due to his health. He was of the Baptist Faith and he served in the United States Army. On June 6, 1964, J.B. married Alma Allen Bowman, who survives of the residence. He is also survived by three sons, John Bolen Bowman III (Tiffany), of Sutherlin, Va., Jeffrey Lee Bowman (Michelle), of Ringgold, Va., and James Rucker Bowman (Michele), of Trinity, N.C.; one brother, Willie Bowman, of Salisbury, N.C.; three sisters, Nancy B. Burner, of Ringgold, Va., Sue B. Edwards (Jimmy), also of Ringgold, Va., and Betty Jo Wietfield (Jack), of Danville, Va.; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predecesed by his sister, Peggy tunell. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the residence, 1089 Hackman Trail, Sutherlin, Va., located off HWY 58 East. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Bowman family.
