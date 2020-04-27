Mrs. Isabelle Willingham Bowman, age 93, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 3, 1926, in Ellicott City, Md., to the late Herbert Willingham and Virgie Back Willingham. Mrs. Bowman was also predeceased by her husband, Coy Bowman. Mrs. Bowman was a homemaker and was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church She is survived by her children, Harrison C. Bowman Jr. (Jill), William Lee Bowman (Linda), Judy Bowman Farlow (Michael), David Allen Bowman, and Larry Gene Bowman (Carolyn); grandchildren, Angelia Clayton (Jeff), Larry Bowman Jr., Laura Beth Bowman, Tara Bowman Clayton, Starlette Woodson (Mark), and Billy Bowman Jr. (Nicole); seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one special friend, Martha Hyler. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bowman was predeceased by one brother and one sister. In order to comply with federal and state restrictions a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Mike Hearp and Pastor Austin Merricks officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurse's and CNA's on the Garden and North Terrace at Roman Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center for the special care they gave our mama and grandmother, during her stay with them. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Bowman family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
