CHATHAM, Va. On Friday, February 7, 2020, Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Bowler, age 57, of Chatham, passed away peacefully at Gretna Health and Rehab Center in Gretna, following a battle with brain cancer. Jeff was born on November 4, 1962, in Danville, to Edith Rowland Bowler of Gretna and the late Charlie Brice Bowler. He was predeceased by a sister, Debra "Dee" Bowler Head. Jeff graduated from Gretna High School and Danville Community College. Upon graduation he began a 36 year career in the furniture industry. He worked for Heilig-Meyer, Waterford Furniture Makers, Bassett Furniture, and upon his retirement due to disability he was employed by La-Z-Boy Casegoods as Vice President, Eastern Region Sales. Jeff was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church. He loved his family, his friends, playing golf, and traveling. Jeff's positive attitude and great sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Melody Turpin Bowler of the residence; one daughter, Nikki Shields and husband, Matt, of Hurt; one brother, David Bowler and wife, Cindy, of Gretna; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Helen Turpin of Danville; brother-in-law, James Turpin of Danville; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Greenfield Baptist Church by the Rev. R.G. Rowland and Mike Reynolds. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541, or to the Gretna Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 14 Gretna, VA 24557. The family would like to thank the staff at Gretna Health and Rehab Center for their love and care. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Bowler, Jeff
