Jeffery Harrison Bowen, beloved fiancé, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Jeff was the son of two incredible and loving parents, Dempse and Sandra Bowen, and was born on October 24, 1967. Jeff graduated from George Washington High School in 1986 and furthered his education at Averett University, obtaining both a Bachelors and a Masters degree in Business Administration in 2014 and 2017 respectively. Jeff was deeply passionate about music, technology, numerous television series, video games, writing, cooking, landscaping and gardening, a life long Star Wars nerd who was obsessed with anything to which he put his mind. Jeff attended Riverview Baptist Church. Jeff was caring, charismatic, vivacious and had an appetite for life that can best be portrayed in one way: how tightly he held you when giving a hug. Jeff is survived by his fiancée, Donna Moss; his sister, Kim Adkerson and her husband, Scott; his sons, Daniel and Dylan Moss; his nephews, Dustin and Drew Marshall; his godchild, Lily Owen; and his beautiful, wrinkly dog, Jadis. In addition, Jeff was predeceased by his father and mother, Dempse and Sandra Bowen; and his son who he loved more than anything in this world, Grant Harrison Bowen. The family will receive friends and family at the residence, 817 Kristen Lane Danville, Va. Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpk., Danville, Va., on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately after at 2 p.m., led by Pastor Daniel Custer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Danville Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org/danville Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Bowen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Jan 31
Memorial
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
