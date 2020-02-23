Edward Moseley Boswell, of Ringgold, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 19,2020, at the age of 91. He was born on May 18, 1928, to the late George Everett Boswell and Esther LaPrade Boswell Chambers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Pete Boswell and wife, Geraldine "Jeri" Merritt Boswell. Ed, as he was known, attended Danville public schools graduating from GW high school in 1948. After serving his country in the Army as a Master Sargent during the Korean conflict he returned to Danville to help operate the family business, White Swan Laundry. Later in his business career, he went on to own and operate several Laundry-Mats and Car Washes throughout Southside Virginia. He also owned and operated Countryside Inn Steakhouse during the 1970's. Ed was a founding elder of the River of Life Church. He served faithfully from 1974 until 1985 when he retired to care for his beloved Jeri. Even after his retirement, he remained a friend, mentor, surrogate dad and grandfather to many in the congregation. Ed is survived by four children, Michael Boswell of Oak Island, N.C., Phillip Boswell of Anna, Texas, Denise Stoneburner of Houston Texas and David Boswell of Ringgold, Va. He is also survived by six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the River of Life Church with Pastor Bill Lavinder officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River of Life Church, 360 Sonshine Dr., Ringgold, VA 24586.
