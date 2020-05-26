It is with broken hearts and sorrow that the family of Elease C. Bolton announces her passing on Friday, May 22, 2020, with her family at her side. Mrs. Bolton was 79 years old and born in Danville, Va. on March 19, 1941. She is predeceased to the late Elbert "Boots" C. Clifton and Ruby S. Clifton; nephew, Keith Reid; and niece, Pamela Reid. Mrs. Bolton was a George Washington High School graduate, as well as a graduate from Secretarial School in Richmond, Va. She worked for Harville Motor Co. for many years. Mrs. Bolton was of the Baptist faith and was married to the love her life to Mr. J. W. "Bill" Bolton Sr., for 47 years, who survives at the residence. Mrs. Bolton is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Wallace and Deanna Reid of Danville, Va.; and her loving blended family of five children, Sheila E. Doss, Renae Doss, J.W. "Jimmy" Bolton Jr.(Becky) all of Danville, Va., Cindy B. Sartelle (Everett) of Hardwick, Vt., Susan Bolton (Lynn) of Wilmington, N.C.; her six grandchildren, Rachel H. Cervantes (Jose) of Richmond, Va., Jordan O. Waller, Jasmine E. Waller, both of Danville, Va., Dr. J.W. "William" Bolton III(Joann) of Fla., William C. Sartelle (Mariessa), Sandy Pinard (Michael) of Vt.; her four great-grandchildren, Claudette J. Cervantes of Richmond, Va., James William Bolton IV, John B. Bolton of Fla. and Riley Pinard of Vt.; two special nieces, Mitzi W. Cassidy (Shawn) and family, Marti W. Chattin (Robert) and family, all of Danville, VA. To her nieces and nephew, she will always be remembered as "Aunt Tease" Mrs. Bolton took pride in participating in her community. She was a member of Danville Duplicate Bridge Club, in which she achieved her Ruby Life Master status. She was a member of Wayside Garden Club serving as President from 1995 to 1997. She was a lifetime member of The Wednesday Club. Mrs. Bolton exhibited the qualities of a true, Southern Lady and it showed in the gracious way she embraced her love of life, family, dear friends, animals and God's creations surrounding us all. She believed these were the greatest of gifts and should be cherished always. She was a talented artist and possessed many talents that she willing shared with those around her. Knitting, crocheting, floral design, horticulture and creating Chrismons just to name a few. Her gracious, giving spirit will be truly missed by everyone she touched and loved, especially her family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park. Adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, the family will receive friends prior to the graveside service at Townes Funeral Home from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, will be serving the Bolton family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
