With a heavy heart, but yet great rejoice, we announce Ruby Salmons Blair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence after a decline in health for the past six years. Ruby was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin and Ida Mae Salmons. Ruby graduated from Brosville High School class of 1950, where she was an accomplished basketball player. In June of that same year, she married the love of her life William "Bill" Langston Blair. Ruby retired from Dan River Mills after 50 years of service in the designing department. She also spent more than 20 years as a server for the Holiday Inn Stratford Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School Class for more than 50 years. Survivors include a daughter, Lavonne Blair Rutledge; a son, Anthony 'Jack" Blair; three grandchildren, Dewey "Trae" Rutledge, Anthony Blair, Brandon Rutledge; five great-grandchildren, Christian Rutledge, Kelsie Rutledge, Katelyn Blair, Andrew Blair, and Lauren Rutledge; a sister, Annie Faye Soyars; and a sister-in-law, Doris Salmons. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, two sisters, a daughter-in-law, Gayle J. Blair, a son-in-law, Dewey Rutledge Jr., both of which she loved dearly. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Danville Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Jonathan Hillard. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. at the residence. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church Feeding Program. "For those of you blessed to know her, she was on loan from Heaven for 88 years, she delivered countless blessings through her kind acts, uplifting words and home cooked meals! She was truly "Set Apart from others." Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Blair family.
