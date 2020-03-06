Shirley Dillard Bethel, 79, of Jefferson St, Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Waldorf, Md. Mrs. Bethel was born in Blanche, N.C. on June 9, 1940, daughter of the late William Dillard Sr. and Beatrice Walters Dillard. She grew up in the Blanch, N.C. area but lived the majority of her life in the Danville area. While in the Danville area, she had attended Danville Community College and Averett University and went on to work as a social worker for the City of Danville. She was a faithful and longtime member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Providence, N.C. After her children where grown she decided to move to Palm Springs, Calif. which was one of her favorite destinations. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Senior Palm Springs Golf Club. In 1964, Mrs. Bethel married Tyrone D. Bethel who predeceased her. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by a brother, William Dillard Jr.; and sister, Margaret Oliver. Mrs. Bethel was a dedicated mother; and her children she leaves behind are Leslie Bethel of Washington, D.C.; twin sons, Tyrone Bethel and wife, Tamaea of Silver Springs, Md. and Tyler Bethel of Charlotte, N.C., Alyssa Williams and husband, Treven of Charlotte, N.C. and Dawn Cobbs and husband, Patrick of Waldorf, Md. Additional survivors include, sisters, Hattie Wilson and Ann Terry both of Danville, Va.; brothers-in-law, Alfred Bethel of Danville, Va., and Michael Bethel of Bear, Del.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Providence, N.C. with the Pastor Teresa Hardy officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel and at other times, the family will be at the residence of her sister Ann Terry at 817 Stokes Street, Danville VA 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Bethel family.
