GREENSBORO, N.C. Elise G Berkley, 100 years young went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A native of Danville, Virginia, Elise was married to Arthur Berkley for 33 years. She is survived by Margaret Lafevers of Greensboro, N.C., Cynthia and William Mangum of Greensboro, N.C., and Anita and Chris White of Roanoke, Va. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren Elise was an active church member and a marvelous organist playing at weddings, funerals and nursing homes well into her 80's. Attending Averett College in Danville, Elise chose a path in business. After college she became a teller at Virginia Industrial Loan. This later became Virginia Bank and Trust Company where she served until she retired. During that time she had the privilege of setting up the first computers at the bank. By the time she retired she had become the first and only woman to become Senior Vice President of Loans. What a distinction and honor to achieve such a position during that time in History. At the age of 87, Elise moved to Greensboro making new friends and establishing a new church home at First Baptist Church. She has witnessed countless births, marriages, buried friends and family members and has witnessed the cycle of life more than many could ever imagine. When asked what her secret was to such a long and storied life, she commented at her 100th birthday party; "Just live in the moment". Profound words from an elegant woman that exemplified and demonstrated her faith and love for others throughout her glorious life. Arrangements are still pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 1000 West Friendly Ave. Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandick.com
