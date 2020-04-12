Robert Lee Bennett Jr., 70, of Sutherlin, Va., departed this life on Friday, April 10, 2020. Butch was born in Portsmouth, Va., on January 25, 1950, a son of the late Robert Lee Bennett Sr., and Hazel Williams Bennett. Butch was the owner operator of Butch's Body Shop and was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and where the children knew him as the "The Juicy Fruit Man". Survivors include his fiancé, Ellen Hargis; three sons, Robert Michael Bennett (Connie), R.P. Strader (Michelle), Jarrett Lee Bennett; a daughter, Danielle B. Boaze (R.T.); three sisters, Gayle B. Becker, Priscilla B. Phillips, Karen B. Delia; a brother, Rodger Bennett; two grandchildren, Alysson Warren, Holden Boaze; and two great-grandchildren, Athena Rose Warren, Maverick Elijah Warren. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend his funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Allen Mahan officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Bennett family
